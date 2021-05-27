Mya White-Briscoe was selected as the recipient of the Doc and Bonnie Bender Memorial scholarship which is a three year scholarship totaling $2,250.

This scholarship was created by the Bender family to honor their parents, Doc and Bonnie, and represents their legacy of philanthropy, encouragement, and love for one’s home community by supporting an opportunity for local youth to achieve their goals of higher education.

Brooke Ehlers was chosen as the recipient of the $400 Dorothy Pope Memorial Nursing Scholarship.

This Scholarship was created to honor the legacy of Dorothy Pope who was a registered nurse and worked in this community for many years at both the Cedar County Memorial Hospital and the International Shoe Factory. This scholarship honors her memory by encouraging local students to pursue a career in nursing.

Trey Graves was chosen as the recipient of the $400 Shelley D White Briscoe Memorial Nursing Scholarship.

This Scholarship honors the late Shelley D White Briscoe who grew up in this community, graduated from El Dorado Springs High School, and achieved a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in nursing. This scholarship represents the loving memory of Shelley and is purposed to encourage and help students achieve their goals in nursing education.

Kraysen Leonard was chosen as the recipient of the $400 Eldon Steward Agriculture Scholarship.

This Scholarship was created by Eldon Steward, a long time Cedar County resident who appreciates the amenities of rural life and farming. With this scholarship he hopes to encourage young people to pursue careers in agriculture and become the caretakers of our rural farms and resources.

Mya White-Briscoe was selected as the recipient of the $2,000 Ellis and Jennie Barritt Educational Scholarship.

This scholarship was created by Jennie Barritt who enjoyed 34 years of teaching in local schools with hopes to encourage and help students pursuing teaching careers to achieve their educational goals beyond high school.

Mya White-Briscoe and Brooke Ehlers were selected to receive $800 each from the newly established Clonts Anderson Scholarship.

Kay Clonts Anderson created this scholarship in honor of her family. She grew up in the El Dorado Springs area and graduated from high school here in 1965. She wants the Clonts family name to be remembered in this community.