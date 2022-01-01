Public Blood Testing is available at the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Medical Mall at 1317 S. Hwy 32 in El Dorado Springs the second Wednesday of each month from 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. – at discounted cash only rates.

Prices and options available include:

Glucose – $10

CBC w/auto-diff – $16

CMP – $21

LIPID – $21

PSA (Men only) – $27

Thyroid Test (TSH) – $27

Hemoglobin A1C – $53

Blood pressure and weight checks are also available at no charge.

2022 Dates: Second Wednesday of Month

Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 14.

Please remember that results are most accurate when fasting, no eating or drinking after midnight prior to testing will yield the most accurate results. And remember too, we do not file insurance or Medicare for these services – so please be prepared to pay at the time of service. Test results will be mailed to the address given within seven business days. If you have questions, please call (417) 876-3333.