The El Dorado Springs Community Foundation is pleased to announce grant recipients for 2022. We appreciate the many worthy grant requests received this year. The list below represents the projects receiving grant funds.

$12,000 was awarded to the following applicants:

• $8,700 to the El Dorado Springs RII School District

• $1,500 to purchase 4 laptops for teachers requested by Norman Carr.

• $300 to purchase 100 take home reading bags for third graders requested by Stephanie Fritts.

• $1,000 to purchase decodable texts for students in Title I reading program requested by Ginger Nowak.

• $1,400 to purchase 4 new microscopes for HS biology Lab requested by Richard Humphrey.

• $1,000 to purchase Stage Back Drop Paper for Speech, Debate, Drama Dept requested by Tandi Leonard.

• $1,000 to purchase iPad for HS & MS choirs to store sheet music for piano accompanist requested by Julie Rieder from Choir Backers.

• $2,500 to purchase food for Hunger Warriors Weekend Food Project, requested by Tracy Barger

• $1,000 to the El Dorado Christian School to update classroom library requested by Amber Bowen.

• $500 for Historical Hysteria event requested by Paula Newman

• $1,000 to the Cedar County Library District El Dorado Springs Building Project, requested by Tiffany Scrogham.

• $800 to the Lighthouse Children’s Theatre to promote production and activities requested by Shayne Daniel.