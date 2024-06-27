On Sunday, June 16, the Animal Control Procedure has been changed due to the recent increase of dog bites within the city of El Dorado, where the owner cannot show proof of vaccinations

The El Dorado Springs Police Department will require all dogs to be registered at City Hall prior to being released from the Animal Shelter. An Animal Control Officer or Police Officer may issue citations to individuals that do not have their dog licensed at City Hall under Chapter 6, Article III, Section 6-55, dogs within the city limits are to be registered as of June 1 of each year.

Under this ordinance, dog owners are required to license any dog that is over 4 months of age within the city. This will be in addition to the fee charged for housing a dog in the City Animal Shelter which is $5 for the first day and $3 any day after.

To license your dog please present the current rabies vaccination from your license veterinarian at City Hall and pay the licensing fee. The license is a cost of $3 per male or spayed female and $5 per unspayed female dog.

The city ordinance allows for two dogs per residence. This procedure change announcement has been placed on the Police Department Facebook Page, City Hall, Police Department and Animal Shelter. This procedure change is effective immediately.

Brett Dawn,

El Dorado Springs

Chief of Police