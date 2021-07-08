IT STARTED UNDER A TENT IN 1971 – When the Land of lakes Youth Fair opens on July 10, it will continue a tradition that started in 1971. At that time there were no buildings on the grounds, so all the shows were under a tent. The Youth Fair board but up the metal building that now houses the crafts show. Building after building has been put up, the latest, being the addition at the west end of the show area.

According to Danny Newman who joined the board in 1973 “we’ve grown a lot and changed over the years. Everybody seems to think we’re doing good. We added the Rodeo and the Tractor Pull to help us be self-supporting. We’ve come along way from a bare piece of ground.”

He said the original ground was owned by the saddle club and when they disbanded it was turned over to the grounds committee and when they disbanded it was turned over to the Fair Board.