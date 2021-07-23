There is a song that we sing at Concord Missionary Baptist Church. The chorus goes like this.

I like the old-time, preaching, praying, shouting, singing,

I like the old-time reading of God’s word; I like to hear those

Glory hallelujahs ringing

I like the old-time worship of the Lord.

For 94 year-old Luella Phipps those words echo through the 80 plus years she’s attended the Herriman Chapel Camp which will hold its annual Camp Meeting next week.

A lifelong resident of Cedar County, she was born north of Caplinger Mills about four miles. She had a younger brother, Murle, who lived with her after his retirement. He passed away in 2014. They were traveling companions making their way throughout the United States and visiting Canada and Mexico.

She started teaching school in 1945 in a one-room school house. She got her degree by going to school in the summers retiring in 1983 and then subbing for 15 years.

She came to El Dorado Springs in 1957. She spent 39 years in the El Dorado Springs School system.

There is a record of Herriman Chapel being in existence in 1869. The initial work was stated by the Methodists at a site slightly east of the existing sanctuary.

The oldest deed found was dated May 13, 1879, when Joseph and Sarah E. Stark deeded to George Lusk, William Burns, and William Stark, trustees of M. E. church, ground to be used for worship and burial of the dead.

County records show property was owned by Mr. Harryman who lived near the church. The church was first known as Harryman. It was later changed to Herriman Chapel. ..

The first known Methodist Minister who lived there was Joe Stark. He was remembered for singing a song “Oh, let me live holy, let me live holy, and I know I will be happy when I die.”

In 1886, the Methodists began a church in El Dorado Springs leaving the pulpit at Herriman to be filled by local ministers.

As the original log building began to deteriorate a flying squirrel was often a guest at evening services, to the amusement of the young people.

In 1895 the church saw a revival. Bro. Stevalley from Illinois held a three-week revival. The crowds were so large that the building could not hold the people. According to records the were forty converts.

Following the revival, the new members decided to build a new church. The general fund of the Methodist Church gave $500 and the rest was given by the local church.

According to church information, Bill Seitz recalls his father saying he was plowing in the bottom when Joe Stark came to see him. He said, “Shade, we are going to build a new church.” Mr. Seitz said, “Well, Joe, how much do you want? He replied, “All you can give.” Mr. Seitz then handed his pocketbook to Bro. Stark who took everything but one dollar and handed it back to him.

After the turn of the century, membership began to wane and in 1927 the work was turned over to a young movement known as the Churches of God for the sum of $500.

On April 27, 1927, the church was set in order. Deacons were W.R. Messick, C.J, Vilhauer and George Bland: Deaconesses were Jessie Smith and Elsie Neely; Sec, was Oat Worthington and Pastor was J.S. Worthington who continued as pastor until his death in 1935.

It was at this time that there was a vision for Herriman Chapel Camp Meeting.

Many people came and camped on the grounds for the ten-day period. At times there were as many as forty tents where people slept. During camp meeting, the women and children slept in the church and another large tent sheltered the men.

The first Camp was Aug. 8-18, 1927. Bro. Ezra Hood preached at the first night service and used Isaiah 42:4 as his text. During this time both men and women served as ministers.

Down through the years many life changing experiences have happened at the Camp Meeting. One of those experiences was Luella Phipps’. She said, “I was under conviction and went to the altar. When I was willing to asked for forgiveness – the victory came.”