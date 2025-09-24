By Melanie Chance

American Legion Post 230 hosted newly elected American Legion National Commander Dan Wiley of Kansas and American Legion Department of Missouri Commander Jerome Goolsby for breakfast on Sunday, Sept. 21.

The breakfast, prepared by the Post 230 Auxiliary, was followed by introductions of Post officers led by Post 230 Commander Larry Griffin. Commander Wiley addressed the group, stressing the importance of monitoring and responding to veteran-related legislation through Legion.org/action.

After the meal, members gathered for a group photograph with Commander Wiley. The national leader also helped kick off the Post’s official effort to construct a new building by taking part in a groundbreaking ceremony on Post 230 property.

Taking part in the ceremony were National Commander Dan Wiley, Missouri Department Commander Jerome Goolsby, NEC Chairman Kerry Boardman, Post 230 Commander Larry Griffin, Auxiliary President Carla Griffin, and Vice Commanders Kirk Tener, Rob Ernst, Bob O’Dell, Joe Teed, and Richard Carter.

Commander Wiley commended the Stockton Post for its outstanding work supporting veterans, the community, and local youth.

“This visit and groundbreaking mark an exciting new chapter for Post 230 and for Cedar County,” Post Commander Griffin said. “We are proud of our Legion family and grateful for the recognition of our efforts by the National Commander.”

Griffin also noted that the Post has ambitious goals for its future. “We were blessed last year with a donation of about 12 acres by one of our Post members. Our goal now is to secure funding through grants and donations to build a new Legion home on that property to not only facilitate our core mission of supporting veterans, youth, and community, but also provide a FEMA-rated storm shelter for the safety of our area residents.”