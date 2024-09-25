by Melanie Chance

From a social media post from Cedar County Sheriff James McCrary: On September 16, 2024, a Cedar County Deputy responded to the area of CC highway and 675 road regarding a report of a neglected pitbull mix dog that had killed several chickens. It was determined that the pitbull came from the property of 11260 South 675 Road.

The dog appeared to be very malnourished.

While attempting to contact the pitbull’s owner, the Deputies discovered two medium-sized dogs that were deceased and tied to chains, apparently without access to food, water, or shelter. A third Deceased dog was found in a pen. Two additional living dogs and a cat were also on the property.

It was apparent that the animals on the property were not being cared for. Lynn Cox with Fury Hearts rescued the pitbull mix that was running at large.

On September 18, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force served a search warrant at the location. Evidence was collected, and the task force took possession of the two remaining living dogs and the cat.

Rhonda Heard has been arrested by the Sheriff’s Office and charged with Animal Abuse, Animal Neglect, and Property damage. She is currently in Cedar County Jail with a $5,000 bond. This investigation is still ongoing, and more persons may be charged with this case. This was excellent work by a ll involved!” Said Cedar County Sheriff James McCrary

The El Dorado Sun contacted Cedar County Sheriff James McCrary, who issued the following statement: “The Sheriff’s Office takes reports of animal abuse very seriously, and we make every effort to bring justice to these cases. This is a perfect example of everyone involved working together to achieve that.”

It should be remembered that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

