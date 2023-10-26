The Wayside Inn Museum’s annual Chili Cook-off hosted a crowd of several hundred on a beautiful fall day in downtown El Dorado Springs. Winners are:

David Barger represented the El Dorado Springs Lions Club as the winner of the People Choice Award and third place as selected by the judges.

Donnie and Mary Martin of “Gimme More Chili” won the prize for the best decorated booth.

First Place was won by the CMH Clinic represented by Heather Allen, Michelle Butterfield and Stephanie Miller.

Team Liveoak represented by Tabatha Liveoak, Gordon Liveoak, Edgar Adkins and Christine Adkins took home the judges selection for second place.