El Dorado Springs Christmas Basket applications are now available at the Cedar County Library at 808 S. Main as well as from the local school counselors and local ministers. Applications must be completed and returned to the Library to be received no later than Monday, Nov. 14. Applications may also be mailed to Christmas Basket Project, P. O. Box 53, El Dorado Springs, MO 64744. Mailed applications must be postmarked no later than Nov. 14.

Only the first 200 eligible families are guaranteed food and/or toys. Although all recipients must be low income and live in the El Dorado Springs school district, they do not have to have children in the family. Senior citizens are encouraged to apply.

Confirmation letters will be mailed to participants on Dec. 5.

Dates for Donations and Christmas Basket Volunteers

El Dorado Spring’s Christmas Basket Project is successful each year because of the generous donation of money, gifts, and time by members of our community.

Cash/check donations may be mailed to Christmas Basket treasurer, Steve Wiseman, 884 S 275 Rd, El Dorado Springs, 64744. All donations are tax deductible. Money donations are used to purchase food as well as any gifts needed to supplement the community’s donations.

Please remember that food donations are not being collected. Instead of buying groceries, please make a monetary donation.

Nov. 1 to Dec. 9 toys for children ages three months to 11 years and gifts for students age 11 to 16 such as scarves, hats, gloves, games, coloring books and pens/colored pencils may be dropped off at Fugate Motors for their Toys for Tots Drive. Please limit the gift value to small gifts to $10 to $15. Large gifts may be valued at $25 to $30.

Tuesday, Dec. 13 gift wrappers will be needed beginning at 9 a.m. at the First Baptist Church. Please bring scissors! Recruit a friend and join the Christmas fun. If you have extra gift paper or gift boxes, feel free to bring those too.