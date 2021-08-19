CHANGE AT THE CHAMBER – Kathy Grant has been named the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce Administrative Assistant. She has lived in El Dorado Springs for five years, moving here after retiring from her job working for a federal judge in KC, KS.

Her job duties, which she says are kind of “evolving,” is more of the administrative duties of the Chamber. She says that Amber Gadea, who will start work on Aug. 27, will be the PR person, getting out and meeting with businesses and handling promotional activities.

She’s also not sure if the title Administrative Assistant will remain.

Kathy is the daughter of Marie Barlow and Bobby Barlow’s sister. Her aunt is Nina Plaskett

She was Introduced at the monthly Chamber meeting which introduced the new teachers in the EHS and ECS school systems.