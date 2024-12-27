by Melanie Chance

Cedar County Residents Encouraged to File for Hospital and School Board PositionsCedar County is calling on its residents to take an active role in shaping the future of the community. Candidate filing for the Cedar County Hospital Board and the Stockton and El Dorado School Boards is now open, running from (December 10 to December 31). This is a prime opportunity for individuals eager to share their ideas and make a meaningful impact.

Those interested in improving healthcare services in the area are invited to file their candidacy for the hospital board at the Cedar County Courthouse. Meanwhile, individuals passionate about enhancing educational opportunities can register for a position on the school board at their respective schools.

This is a chance for community members to voice their concerns and aspirations while actively participating in local governance. Interested candidates are encouraged to gather their thoughts, rally support, and step forward to make a difference.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to play a pivotal role in the future of Cedar County.