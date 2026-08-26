The Cedar County Ice Cream Social and Battle of the Scoops Homemade Ice Cream Contest will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, at Stockton City Park – East Pavilion Area in Stockton.

Battle of the Scoops is open to individuals, families, churches, civic and service clubs, youth groups, community organizations, businesses, and other teams from Cedar County and surrounding communities.

Event/contest details:

• Contestant check-in/setup: 8:30–9:00 AM

• Ice cream is made on site beginning at 9:00 AM

• Public tasting begins at 11:00 AM

• Entry: $10 per flavor

• Electricity will be available

• Awards: People’s Choice Champion, Most Creative Scoop, and Best Scoop Setup

Ingredients or the ice cream base may be prepared ahead of time, but the freezing/churning process that turns it into ice cream must take place at the event.

Advance registration is strongly encouraged, but there is no hard advance