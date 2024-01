Mark your calendars for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb 3, for the Eagles annual Benefit Auction for the Hope Center.

The Tri-Lakes Eagles, 3310 East 380, will auction off four concrete feed bunks, a trip to Mexico, tools, household items, furniture and Décor, beauty products, pet food, homemade pies, cakes, cookies and candy, etc.

There will also be a raffle of a Henry Golden Boy 22LR. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5 – drawing after the auction.