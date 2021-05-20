The El Dorado Springs R-2 Board of Education met in regular session on May 13, 2021.

After approving the consent agenda and hearing the COVID-19 Status Update, the board looked at results from the ESSER funds survey sent to staff. The board then discussed some strategies to reduce annual, ongoing operating overhead for the district—paying down Fund 1 debt and reducing energy costs and looking into solar panel costs.

The board then heard work done from the Employee Leave Committee and an outline of some updated leave recommendations.

The board then discussed finances in the short and long term. Fiscal year 2020-2021 end of year fund balances will depend on if the state opens up ESSER 2 funds before the end of the fiscal year. The board then discussed the increases in health insurance premiums, employee steps and the minimum wage. The board accepted the minimum wage recommendation to raise all columns in the non-certified salary to a base of $11.15/hour.

The board then directed Mr. Oates to determine actual numbers regarding a proposal for a step increase for all staff.

Financial update: FY 21 end of year projection – 24% fund balances.

In closed session, the board discussed an ongoing real estate issue, then began discussing personnel.

The board accepted the resignations of Scott Steward, Tim Dade and Joel Brayden.

The board rescinded the contract offered to Bethany Brown.

The board discussed Elementary principal interview applicants and the process of the interviews.

The board extended a contract for the assistant superintendent position to Dr. Tracy Barger.

The board voted to approve the recommended teacher contracts to: Sheila Santellano, Delanie Tipton and Chuck Speer.

The board approved coaching contracts for Chuck Speer (Assistant Varsity Football), Nick Engleman (Head Varsity Baseball), and Delanie Tipton (Assistant Varsity Volleyball)

The board voted to adjust the extended contract of Suzan Durnell (K-12 Librarian) and to offer Austin Gooden an extended contract who was named to the technology support role.

He road read a thank you from Mark and Karen Beason for fully funding health insurance ad the COCIV 19 stipend.