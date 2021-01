ECS CROWNS COURTWARMING KING AND QUEEN – Juliet Kama, daughter of Krystal and Andy Wyant and Chad Murray, son of Rachel and Craig Murray became the El Dorado Christian Courtwarming Queen and King on Friday. Jan 8. Princess was Emersyn Johnson, daughter of Karen and Craig Johnson. Prince Asher Daniel, son of Darla and Chad Daniel, was under the weather and unable to attend.

The Buffalos played the Mustangs of Heartland Christian Academy.