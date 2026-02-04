From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Davis Long appeared in court with his attorney, Mark Watson, for a case management conference.

The conference resulted in Mr. Long’s release from house arrest.

During the hearing, Mr. Watson raised substantial concerns regarding the credibility of the accuser’s statements, citing evidence that directly contradicts key allegations.

He again addressed the accuser’s prior claim of sexual abuse by a second-grade female schoolteacher—an allegation the accuser has since asserted was false—and noted stark similarities between that claim of sexual assault and the accusations made against Mr. Long.

Mr. Watson also referenced school records and the employment history of the accuser’s mother, both of which cast serious doubts on the accuser’s version of events involving Mr. Long.

Additionally, Mr. Watson informed the court that the accuser claimed to have knife wounds on his back inflicted in early winter of 2020.

The accuser asserts those marks remain visible today.

Mr. Watson noted that photographic evidence taken just months after the alleged incident shows the accuser at a beach with his back fully visible and no marks or injuries present.

Prosecutor Ty Gaither stated in court that he could confirm the existence of evidence supporting all or most of what Mr. Watson asserted at this hearing.

The court, Honorable Brandon Fisher, then amended Mr. Long’s release of conditions to take him off of house arrest.

Publisher’s Note — Kimball Long

No other news media outlets were present in the courtroom during the Jan. 30 hearing. While earlier stages of this case drew broader attention, this publication continues to report on court proceedings as new information emerges, including developments that may complicate or challenge earlier narratives.