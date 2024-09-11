Among other things, the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees on a motion by Leroux, second by Gallette, discontinued the audio and video portion of their monthly meetings. Leroux mentioned that the public was welcome to attend the meetings in person.

All members were present: Katie McGee, Michelle Leroux, President Marvin Manring, David Bozarth and Melissa Gallette as well as CEO Terry Nichols, CFO Carla Gilbert, Executive Assistant Mandi Jordan and CNO BreAnn Jackson.

In public comments. Robin Fugate stated that in April of 2024 board attorney Janae Graham was directed to initiate a third party investigation into HR, financial and operations of the hospital. She stated that in May of 2024 David Bozarth said that the board had authorized the board attorney to bring in a third party investigator. Fugate said that in light of the losses the hospital is incurring, that it is important to start an investigation. She asked if it has started on the financial and the operations of the hospital if not, why not?

Mark Watson, attorney, made a presentation to the board about the unlawful disclosure of confidential information obtained in closed session. He mentioned that Mr. Bozarth had conceded in a recent meeting that he emailed closed session information to a member of f the press. The information included one or more personnel names and other identifiers that were confidential and were obtained by Bozarth in closed session.

Watkins mentioned that at the Aug, 22, 24 meeting McGee stated that Bozarth’s board seat was forfeited. He went on to purse that argument making references to the CCMH Board’s own by laws.

Later in the meeting, the board arranged a phone call to Dann Herring, the board’s other” attorney who stated that there was nothing in the open meeting law or the board ‘s own by laws that would indicate that Bozarth should be removed from office. He pointed out that the Missouri Sunshine Law says that no public body has to go into closed session.

CEO Nichols reported on equipment that the hospital had purchased from a hospital in Fulton. He mentioned 6 IV pumps, plus 10 beds and 2 surgery instrument cases.

He also listed items for surplus which included a washer and dryer.

The board accepted the resignation of Janae Graham and voted to go inti closed session in accordance with Section 611.201 RSMo (2023) subparagraphs (1) {legal Action]. (3) [Employee Actions]. And (13) [Personel] which will be closed to the public.

The meeting adjourned after closed session