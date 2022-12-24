On Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Cedar County Memorial Hospital board voted to enter into a contract with a St Louis company to provide a nurse call system unlike any other in the area.

The system provides an electronic board in each room that not only lists the information the patient needs but the information that the nurse needs. When a call is made to the nurses station the nurse picks up a badge that identifies the nurse, what time the nurse entered the room and when the nurse left.

The system will be installed and ready for use in the Spring of next year.