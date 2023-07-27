Cedar County Memorial Hospital CEO Terry Nichols and Moore-Few Care Center Director Crystal Layman, LNHA, are pleased to announce they have entered into an agreement. Patricia Myers, MD, and Russell Kemm, DO, will share the Medical Directorship of the highly respected long-term care facility located at 901 S. Adams St. in Nevada. Myers and Kemm have partnered in the overall coordination of medical and healthcare services for the facility to ensure adequacy and appropriateness of services to residents which began July 1.

Crystal Layman quoted “We are delighted to work with both Myer and Kemm as we continue to provide the highest quality of care driven by positive clinical outcomes to the local and surrounding communities and by serving our residents where they need us the most.”

“As medicine and the delivery of medical services continue to evolve, organizations are increasingly seeking opportunities to connect with other facilities to share knowledge, information and best practices in an effort to provide the highest level of care possible.” Stated Nichols. “Partnering with other facilities has long been regarded as the gold standard with collaborative efforts improving the quality and outcomes of patient healthcare initiatives.”

While all forms of healthcare include an array of complex interrelationships among those who receive, provide and finance care, long-term care poses its own unique challenges in the management of chronically ill, compromised health and end-of-life care patients.

“Our intent is to provide the best possible care we can with each patient encounter,” shared Kemm. “Communicating and collaborating with each other every step of the way will be key. Continuity of care is very important and keeping the family and facility caregivers engaged will be paramount to our success.”

Myers and Kemm have a mutual goal for this endeavor – to not only partner in this collaborative initiative with a focus on improving and/or maintaining the health of residents, but to improve communications – with the patients they visit, their families and the staff that manages the day-to-day care of each resident.

“It’s not enough to just see and examine the patient,” stated Myers. “We want to hear the hopes and concerns of the family members so we can have a frank discussion on opportunities and expectations. It takes all of us working together to support the overall health of the patient.”

Both Myers and Kemm bring many years of experience and expertise to Moore-Few Care Center where patient safety, quality care and preventable harm remain the top priorities for all patient care initiatives.