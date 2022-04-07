Cedar County Memorial Hospital said “Thank You” last week on National Doctor’s Day with cards and signed photos of our facility – with this sentiment in mind:

In this world there is much suffering, but it can be overcome when another is willing to shoulder a burden that is not their own and to make the burden theirs – Your caring and self-giving attitude brings great comfort to those who entrust themselves into your care. As a doctor and healer you are greatly appreciated not only on this National Doctor’s Day, but everyday! “Thank You” to ALL of our outstanding providers that care for this community!

Photos include our Cedar County Memorial Hospital Medical Mall provider – Andrew Wyant, M.D. – Craig Wamsley, M.D. – Dena Splitter, FNP.