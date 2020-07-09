Cedar County Memorial Hospital is very pleased to have three physicians who are affiliated with our hospital named to this year’s 417 Magazine Tops Docs 2020 July publication. Those recognized include Chetan Soni, M.D., M.S., M.H.A., F.A.C.S – Ophthalmology; Jose C. DeHoyos, M.D. (Runner-up) – Cardiovascular Disease; and James Riscoe, M.D. (Runner-up) – Emergency Medicine.

HOW IT WORKS – From 417 Magazine

Top Doctors is an annual nomination-based project in which we ask physicians in the southwest Missouri area to vote for doctors in various specialties. We ask the doctors to vote for the physicians they would trust to care for their family and friends—experts who exemplify excellence in their specialties.

This list is a service to our readers, giving them a doctor’s perspective regarding the top doctors in dozens of specialty areas. The list is intended to allow patients to see and celebrate their doctors who make the list. It also gives health care seekers a place to see doctors highlighted for achievement and reputation and can be a great tool for finding the right doctors for their needs. Congratulations gentlemen.

Dr. Soni Dr. DeHoyos Dr. Riscoe