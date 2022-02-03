Reported cases since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic (2,464-119 new cases this past two weeks-home tested are not all reporting. Total of 1,255 cases in 2021 reported)

Active COVID-19 cases (Due to the changes in the duration of isolation per the CDC, we will no longer be listing active case count as some people are out of isolation in 5 days and some out in 10 days, depending on who tests them and where they work. Cedar County Health Department no longer issues the standard duration of isolation, so the duration is no longer the same for everyone. We can’t accurately post this statistic.)

Cases in Stockton (100)

Cases in El Dorado Springs (66)

Cases in Jerico Springs (6)

Cases in Dadeville (0)

Cases in Fair Play(1)

Cases in Humansville (1)

Cases in Aldrich (0)

# of deaths (34 confirmed PCR, 8 by antigen. Updated Jan. 19).

Total Cedar County Test Count

(total of negative line list + # positive cases)

Negative Cedar County Test Count (41,318 reported to CCHD on Jan. 29).

Positive Cedar County Test Count (2,464)