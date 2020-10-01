Cedar County Library District Board of Trustees is pleased and excited to announce a New Building Project for the Cedar County Library – El Dorado Springs Branch. The plan is to build a new 7,500 square foot brick library facility just north of the current Library on South Main Street. It has been a goal of the Cedar County Library District to build a new public library facility in El Dorado Springs as it did in Stockton. With the cooperation and support of the City of El Dorado Springs and a very generous community, we can move forward with the goal.

The cost of this project is estimated to be in the $950,000 range and this cost will be covered by a combination of current funds, donations, and grants. Current funds earmarked for this new building project are approximately $400,000 and we hope to raise a minimum of $450,000 from donations and grants. Our timeframe is to initiate our Fund-Raising Campaign now and begin the project in 2021.

The present library facility is approaching 70 years old and was originally designed as a professional clinic housing both medical and dental practices. In 1998, the building was bought by John D. Smith and donated to the City of El Dorado Springs for the sole purpose of housing the Cedar County Library in El Dorado Springs.

The El Dorado Springs Friends of the Library raised money and the Cedar County Library District contributed $25,000 to renovate the building, creating the current library facility in El Dorado Springs.

In the past few years, the roof of that building has begun leaking and although the City of El Dorado Springs has worked to repair those leaks, due to roof design, it continues to leak with no clear, practical, long term remedy. Considering that cost, the age of the building, and the limitations of this city-owned building, the Cedar County Library District Board of Trustees has chosen to pursue cost and consideration of a new state of art facility which will serve this community and its patrons into the future.

The City of El Dorado Springs as well as the owner of land just north of the current library has agreed to transfer ownership of the real estate where the current library is located and the land that adjoins that property to the Cedar County Library District once funds are raised to build the new library facility and an architect has been secured to begin the project.

There have been very generous benefactors in the past that have donated funds to the Cedar County Library District earmarked for a future El Dorado Springs Library Building Project so there is seed money to begin this project. Dr. Robert L. Magee most recently donated $50,000 to this worthy project.

A new library facility in El Dorado Springs will be a significant asset to the citizens of El Dorado Springs and Cedar County as well as to neighboring communities whose citizens utilize the library facility. The Cedar County Library – El Dorado Springs Branch can become a hub for local businesses, schools, and individuals seeking information and knowledge resources.

All donations are completely tax deductible and help make your community stronger. Please watch for more information and opportunities to become involved.