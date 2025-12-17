From the El Dorado Springs newsroom

A 23-year-old El Dorado Springs man was arrested Dec. 11 on a first-degree terrorist threat charge following an investigation involving local, state, and federal authorities.

According to jail and court records, Rolland L. Comstock was taken into custody by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office on a capias warrant and booked into the Cedar County Jail. The charge stems from an alleged incident reported to have occurred Dec. 10. As of press time, Comstock remained held at the Cedar County Jail.

A probable cause statement filed in Cedar County Circuit Court states that the El Dorado Springs Police Department received information through the Missouri Information Analysis Center involving an electronic tip alleging Comstock was planning an attack on a Christian school in El Dorado Springs. The tip was routed through the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center and classified as a dual-routed threat-to-life incident, according to the filing.

The document states the tip was submitted online during the early morning hours of Dec. 10 and included allegations connected to an email account associated with Comstock. Law enforcement records indicate investigators cited concerns that Comstock lived near the school and referenced similar alleged threats made earlier in 2025.

Court records show a complaint, and probable cause statements were filed by the Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Dec. 11. A warrant was issued the same day, listing no bond. An initial appearance was scheduled for Dec. 12 in Cedar County Circuit Court.

The case remains pending, and the charge is an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.