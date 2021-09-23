By Jeanne G. Hoagland, Marketing Director

Cedar County Memorial Hospital is looking ahead with plans for the 13th annual fundraiser slated for the evening of Thursday, Oct. 7, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on the west lawn of the hospital. (Alternate weather date is Wednesday, Oct. 13.) With much to celebrate we have themed this year’s celebration “Emerging Stronger Together” celebrating healthcare in so many ways. Celebrating people and communities. Celebrating life while not forgetting what the last year has changed in each of us. Celebrating moving forward…and looking to the future with optimistic hope. Plans for the fundraiser evening include a welcome at 5 p.m. as serving begins, then live entertainment by Ginelle Esry starting at 5:30. This year we are also adding a Corn Hole Tournament that also begins at 5:30 p.m. with a $20 entry fee per two person team – you may sign-up your team by calling (417) 876-3598 and speaking to Ashli. The winning team will receive half of the entry pot. Our live auction with Bill Nance from Nance Auction Service begins at 6 p.m. We will also have a 50/50 drawing.

Tickets for the meal are $10 each and include an Artisan deli-wich; home-style potato soup, mixed greens salad, chips, surprise cupcake, and drink. You may dine at the event or choose a to-go meal. Tickets are now on sale at the hospital – so you may drop by or give us a call at (417) 876-2511.

A quick reminder that Cedar County Memorial Hospital is the ONLY hospital in Cedar County, Missouri and is a 25 bed county owned, not-for profit, Critical Access Hospital. We provide medical and wellness services not only through the hospital, but also through our rural health clinic, an in-home services agency, cardiac rehabilitation and also offer public health services as we also manage the Cedar County Health Department. With your support, this year we hope to purchase two to three new Centrella Smart hospital beds and three new patient recliners with a total price tag nearing $20,000 as we ever seek to improve our services and better serve and care for our patient population.

We sincerely hope that you will plan to join us for the evening entertainment, food and fun. Please note that we will observe guidelines for COVID-19 set forth on the date of our fundraiser and that as a healthcare facility we are mandated by more strict criteria — but things should be easier with this being an outdoor event. Hope to see you there.