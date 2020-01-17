New members of the Cedar County University of Missouri Extension Council will be elected from January 19 to January 25 from candidates nominated by county citizens.

The County MU Extension Council is the governing body for University activities in Cedar County. Council members work throughout the year with University of Missouri Extension staff to determine the county’s need for educational programming and then help plan activities to meet these needs.

“Any Cedar County resident, 18 years of age or older, interested in education and the progress of our county should vote for the nominees of their choice,” said Tammy Ikerd, Cedar County Engagement Specialist. “The resources of the Universities are available to us. It is our responsibility to put these resources into effective use.”

The nominees for the six (6) council positions are:

• North District (Washington, Cedar, and Box Townships) (3 open council positions)

• Mark Beason, Randy Langsten

• South District (Benton, Linn, Madison and Jefferson Townships) (4 open council positions)

• Samantha Bolen, Maranda Spangler, Kevin Morgan, Pepper Burns

You must live within the district that you are voting. Voting will be available at the Cedar County University of Missouri Extension Center (113 South St., Stockton, Mo.) and the Cedar County Public Library in El Dorado Springs and Stockton during regular business hours. You may also vote online at www.extension.missouri.edu/cedar by clicking on the County Council tab, starting on Jan. 19 at 12 a.m.

Any eligible voter who would prefer to vote by mail may contact the Cedar County University of Missouri Extension Center, 417 – 276 – 3313, and request an early ballot. When completed, the ballots should be returned by mail to 113 South St, Stockton, Mo. 65785, and be postmarked no later than January 22, 2020. For information about the local election process, contact the Extension Center at 417 – 276 – 3313.

University of Missouri Extension improves people’s lives with educational programs and access to University resources and experts to enhance economic viability; build strong individuals, families and communities; and create and sustain healthy environments. In Cedar County, extension programs address high-priority areas such as agriculture, nutrition and health, parenting and youth development, family life, consumer education, business and workforce, community development and continuing education.