By Melanie Chance

Members of the Cedar County law enforcement community traveled to Jefferson City to attend the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service, honoring officers who have died in the line of duty.

Cedar County Sheriff James McCrary, Cedar County Sheriff Chief Clay Jeffries, and Cedar County Sheriff Deputy Joey Elders were among those in attendance at the ceremony, which draws officers and families from across Missouri each year.

With the photo of James McCrary and Chief Deputy, who is the son of Hunter Chism, Fallen Deputy Matthew Chism is between them.

The memorial service serves as a time of remembrance and reflection, recognizing the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers and their families. Names of fallen officers are honored during the ceremony, reinforcing the ongoing commitment to public safety across the state.

While in Jefferson City, the group also visited the Missouri State Capitol. Inside and around the Capitol grounds, memorial plaques recognize officers from across Missouri who have died in the line of duty, including several with ties to Cedar County.

Among those remembered are Deputy Matthew S. Chism, who passed away on Nov. 2, 2014, and Sheriff Charles Albert Larew, who passed away July 26, 1987. Historic markers also recognize the early Cedar County lawmen, including Sheriff John H. Paynter and Deputy William Leftridge Harville, both of whom passed away on Oct. 5, 1865.

“The visit provided an opportunity not only to honor those who have fallen, but also to reflect on the long history of law enforcement service and sacrifice is connected to Cedar County.” Said Chief Deputy Clay Jeffries.

That is also his son and wife, along with Deputy Joey Elders, with the Wreath.