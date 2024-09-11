BY MELANIE CHANCE – It was an eventful weekend for the Cedar County Sheriff’s deputies, where one suspect led deputies on a pursuit. Christopher Jacobson has been charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

A release from Cedar County Sheriff James McCrary on a social media post: “Cedar County Deputies were involved in the pursuit of a vehicle stolen from Vernon County this evening. A Cedar County Deputy spiked the vehicle, causing it to be disabled. The suspect fled on foot in the area of 32 Highway and 680 Rd south of Eldorado Springs. The drone pilot and Cedar County Sheriff responded to the location. The suspect was located by our thermal drone, and the Deputies were guided to his location. He was arrested and is on his way to jail. Amazing job, Cedar County Deputies!”

Sergeant Clay Jefferies, a key figure in the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, played a pivotal role as the drone pilot. His skill in operating the thermal drone was crucial in pinpointing the suspect’s location, leading to the arrest. This achievement underscores the significant role of both technology and skilled law enforcement personnel in apprehending suspects and maintaining public safety. Stay connected to The El Dorado Sun for future updates. Jacobson is currently being held in the Cedar County jail with a cash bond of $40,000. At the time of press, Jacobsons’ initial appearance will be in front of Judge Dawson on Tuesday, September 10. Stay connected to the El Dorado Sun for updates on this case.

