As part of their official grand opening, Tractor Supply, located at the corner of 54 and 32 Hwys in El Dorado Springs, got the “blessing” of the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting. From Left: Chamber Vice President Jordan Payne, Marie Barlow, Ron Norfolk, Debbie and Bobby Barlow, Dallas Brown, Chamber President Heather Brown, El Dorado Springs Tractor Supply Company Manager Rex Kingery, (behind counter) Chris Budach and Assistant Manager Justin Swagger, Lori Stiers, Bob and Debbie Floyd, Crissa Gardner, Todd Leonard, Vicky Hillsman, Grady Hodge, Joe Trussell and Jase Tyler.

People and canines enjoyed the day.

Jerimiah Wade, Tractor Supply District Manager, was also in attendance.