The Cedar County Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges relating to the Agape Boarding School, west of Stockton, investigation against the following individuals.

Seth Duncan – 5 counts of Class E Felony of assault in the 3rd degree.

Scott Dumar – 4 counts of Class E Felony of assault in the 3rd degree.

Trent Hartman – 2 counts of Class E Felony of assault in the 3rd degree.

Christopher McElroy – 1 count of Class E Felony of assault in the 3rd degree.

Everett Graves – 1 count of Class E Felony of assault in the 3rd degree.