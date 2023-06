The El Dorado Springs Senior Center has planned a chicken dinner and silent auction from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (dine in our carry out) on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18. Please purchase your tickets quickly. The center must order the chicken in advance. Walk-ins are welcome, but to guarantee the chicken, please call 417-876-5574.

The meal consists of fried chicken, baked beans, mashed potatoes and gravy and brownie. $12 for two pieces and $9 for one.