TIS THE SEASON – Kent Fortney, representative of the Rt 54 Cruisers Car Club presents a $600 check to Steve Wiseman, treasurer of the El Dorado Springs Christmas Baskets.

El Dorado Spring’s Christmas Basket Project is successful each year because of the generous donation of money, gifts, and time by members of our community.

Cash/check donations may be mailed to Christmas Basket treasurer, Steve Wiseman, 884 S 275 Rd, El Dorado Springs, 64744. All donations are tax deductible. Money donations are used to purchase food as well as any gifts needed to supplement the community’s donations.

Please remember that food donations are not being collected. Instead of buying groceries, please make a monetary donation.

From now until Dec. 9 toys for children ages three months to 11 years and gifts for students age 11 to 16 such as scarves, hats, gloves, games, coloring books and pens/colored pencils may be dropped off at Fugate Motors for their Toys for Tots Drive. Please limit the gift value to small gifts to $10 to $15. Large gifts may be valued at $25 to $30.

Tuesday, Dec. 13 gift wrappers will be needed beginning at 9 a.m. at the First Baptist Church. Please bring scissors! Recruit a friend and join the Christmas fun. If you have extra gift paper or gift boxes, feel free to bring those too.