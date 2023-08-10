The El Dorado Springs City Council heard a variety of issues at their Monday, Aug. 7 regular meeting.

During the Public Forum, Amber Neal expressed concern over the number of feral cat colonies in El Dorado Springs. She said that there needed to be some way to capture the cats and spay or neuter them and release them. She said the lack of vets and funding were main issues.

The council included on the agenda appointing someone as a member of the El Dorado Springs City Council. Only one of the candidates was at the meeting, and the council decided that they wanted to hear from both Nathan Neal and Julie Savinske at the next meeting. Due to a conflict with Savinke’s schedule, the next council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Jenny Sikes with the Girl Scouts introduced a project to keep a compost box and a flower box at the Lions Club.

City Manager Bruce Rogers said the city had gotten the airport grant and the city had purchased 400 3” to 4” catfish at cost of $250 to put in the Nine Wonders Lake.

Rogers said that the Picnic revenues were in excess of $50,150. He said the city has not received all the bills yet.

Rogers said he was thankful for all the support the city got from other electric companies when the lines were torn down behind McDonalds on July 25.

The council awarded banking service to Community Bank and reorganized the council naming Nathan Murrell as mayor and Gabby Kinnett as mayor pro-tem.

The council voted to allow tractor supply to keep two campers outside of the buildings for personnel use for a few months as the buildings were being remodeled.

Council members Logan Friar, Allen Hicks, Kinnett and Murrell were present as were Rogers, City Clerk Kandi Baldwin and Police Chief Jarrod Schierek.

The council ended the meeting after a discussion of the best way to facilitate complaints about tall grass.