There is a vacant position on the City Council. The City Council will appoint a qualified individual to fill the position until the next scheduled election the first Tuesday of Aril 2024. Anyone interested in being considered for appointment may pick up an application at City Hall, 135 W. Spring St. To be considered an applicant must meet the qualifications as follows:

1. Be a citizen of the United States; and

2. Be a qualified voter in the City of El Dorado Springs; and

3. Be at least 21 years of age prior to taking office; and

4. Have lived in El Dorado Springs at least one (1) year prior to taking office; and

5. Not be delinquent in filling or payment of any state income taxes, personal property taxes, municipal taxes, real property taxes, municipal user fees or that I am a past or present corporate officer of any fee office that owes any taxes to the state or other than those taxes which may be in dispute, forfeiture or defalcation in office: and

6. File a personal financial disclosure form with the Missouri Ethics Commission immediately after taking office; and

7. Follow all Missouri Ethics Commission requirements and City Ordinances regarding Conflicts of Interest.

Applications must be returned to City Hall by May 25 by 4:30 p.m. If you have any questions, please contact City Hall at 417-876-2521.