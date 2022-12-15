The El Dorado Springs City Council met in regular session on Monday, Dec 5. All council members were present: Glenda Baker, Jim Luster, Gabby Kinnett, Nathan Murrell and Mayor Cory Gayman along with City Manager Bruce Rogers and City Clerk Kandi Baldwin. There were five people in attendance, but none of them commented during the public forum.

Rogers said that if the council was going to request retaining percentage of the sales tax to help renovate the pool, it would have to submitted by Jan 23, 2023, to be on the April ballot. The council approved.

Rogers said that the city can only get grant money to work on the project if a local funding mechanism is in place.

During the mayor council portion of the meeting, the council discussed the city garbage collection and requested another meeting with the company to help understand the problems citizens were having.

Kinnett requested a list of employees and raises and merit rises – a list of the past 3 – 5 years.

Baker said she would like to have a list of committees that have vacancies.

Kinnett noted that an item for the fire department cost less that anticipated. She asked that the money left over be used to fund other items the city needs.