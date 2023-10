ON TO THE NEXT ROUND – The El Dorado Springs Volleydogs are the 2023 Class 2 District 12 Volleyball Champions! The volleyball girls beat Skyline 3-0 to win districts and advance on to the sectionals in the state tournament. Sectional game will be against District 11 champion Diamond on Thursday, Oct. 26 at Diamond High School. Game starts at 6:30 p.m.