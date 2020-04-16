Because of the virus, there will be no city clean-up teams this year, but there will be a city wide clean-up on Saturday, April 18.

So, look around you home, yard, business and property to see what you can do to make an improvement.

Brush disposal – City refuse transfer station, 600 West Hainline.

Construction materials – First and Oak

City Bulk Trash Pickup – week of April 20 (on your normally scheduled day.

For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce (417-876-4154) before noon weekdays.