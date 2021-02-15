Nevada Regional Medical Center (NRMC) announces its rural health clinics will not be open Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to winter weather conditions. Closings include NowCare Clinic, Primary Care Center and Rich Hill Family Medical Clinic.

Dr. John Fox will be available for anyone seeking non-emergency care in his clinic at the NRMC Professional Practice Clinic at 800 S. Ash, on the second floor of the south tower at the hospital. To contact Dr. Fox’s clinic, please call (417) 448-2121.