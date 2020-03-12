LADY BULLDOGS WIN OZARK HIGHLANDS CONFERENCE – In their first year in the newly created Ozark Highlands Conference, the El Dorado Springs Lady Bulldogs basketball team ran away with all the marbles with a perfect 8-0 record under the guidance of Head Coach Beau Swopes. Their overall record for the year was 25-3 falling to Stockton in the district championship game.

Pictured are (front row from left) Chloe Middleton; Tevi Gurley, sophomore, who was named to the All-Conference Second Team; Kenley Widener; Morgan Mitchell; and Reese Schaaf, sophomore, who was named to the All-Conference First Team; (back row from left) Alyssa Irvin: Jaelynn Bundt; Wriley Taylor; Macie Mays, freshman, who was named to the All-Conference First Team; and Hannah Klaiber.