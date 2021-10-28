Cedar County Coroner Nora Powell said she “has a pretty good idea” on the identity of the skeletal remains but won’t make any statement until the ID is confirmed.

She said it is taking extra time because she is trying to save taxpayer dollars. She said a dental ID costs about $500. If she has to use DNA to identify the skeletal remains, she said it will cost about $2,000.

The remains were found in a patch of weeds and brush southeast of the new Dollar Store which is located west of the first block of South First Street across from Woods Supermarket.

A man waiting for his wife who was shopping discovered the remains about 4 p.m. on Wednesday,

Sept. 29.

Ms. Powell said she, a Highway Patrol technician and a forensics lab worker all estimated the remains had been there for about six months.

Powell said she is very careful not to build up or dash anyone’s hopes in a case like this this. She said she tells herself and her deputy that there is a family behind that unidentified body.