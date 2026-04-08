The El Dorado Springs City Council voted to hire Craig Campbell for $12,500 on Saturday night of the Picnic and Jordan Isakson for 3,000 on Friday night.

During the public forum, Sheila Benham got permission from the council to hold the Gala in the old Community Building on Friday, April 10, and an art sale in the Park on Saturday, April 11.

Kent Bland approached the council about the heavy truck traffic on First Street. No conclusions were reached on how to slow them down or re-route the trucks.

There was discussion about the on going clean-up from the storm of a few weeks ago and the pool. There is still no definite date for the pool’s opening.

City Manager Bruce Rogers and Council Members Peggy Carter, Allen Hicks, Gabby Kennett and Mayor Nathan Murrell were present.

The meeting adjourned.

Campbell was born in Georgia in 1979. He and his wife own two coffee shops named The Grindstone Cowboy in Tennessee. His latest album is “Class of 89.”

Isakson is a Missouri based country singer, songwriter. He released his debut ep “Dive Bars and Honky Tonks” in 2023.