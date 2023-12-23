With three out of five members present the El Dorado Springs City Council conducted business as usual at their Monday, Dec 18, council meeting.

Council members Allen Hicks, Gabby Kinnett and Nathan Murrell were present along with City Manager Rogers and City Clerk Kandi Rotert. There were several citizens present.

After the call to order, Kathy Finley spoke saying her husband, Timothy Finley, had been with the El Dorado Springs Police force for 17 years is now making the same as a new hire. She wanted to know of there was an incentive to keep the officers the department already has. Rogers mentioned that in the electric department their four-year school is paid for by the city if the employee signs an agreement to stay with the city for at least four years. He said that type of thing had been discussed for the Police Department with the city paying for their POST training in exchange for a commitment of certain amount of time.

The council discussed the Community Development Block Grant. The application is due April 1. The grant would be a matching grant for $500,000 for the fire station.

The ARPA grant is a capital improvement grant for $430,000 for a training facility, to provide regional training at the fire station. The application is due Jan 4. The city has until June of 2026 to spend the money.

Council voted to put a general sales tax on the April ballot to help fund the police department. The council has to make a decision by Jan 23 for the April ballot.

Rates were raised at the golf course, the community building, the summer recreation programs and the pool.

Mayor Nathan Murrell wished everyone a Merry Christmas.