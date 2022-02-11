Several members of the Preserve Our Past Society were present at the El Dorado Springs City Council meeting on Monday. Feb. 7. POPS President Faye Koger gave each councilmember a list of their 2022 events that involve the Wayside Inn Museum and asked specifically that West Spring Street be closed on June 4 for Historical Hysteria Day and on Oct .15 for the Chili Cook-Off. The council approved those requests. The rest of the event list is as follows.

March – Annual membership drive

April 11 – Annual membership meeting

May 14 – Touring season opens: hours, Thursday-SAturday 1-4 p.m., Sunday, 2-4 p.m.

May 14 – Annual Biscuit and Gravy breakfast (54 Cruisers Car Show)

May TBA – 2nd grade tours of the Museum

June 4 – Histoircal Hysteria Day-Park and Spring Street

June 18-26 – Local artist showcase

June 26 – Local artist reception 2-4 p.m. dining hall

July 21-23 – El Dorado Springs Picnic; hours, Thursday-Saturday 1-9 p.m.

Sept. 12 – Volunteer appreciation dinner 6 p.m. dining hall

Oct. 15 – Chili Cook-Off

Nov. 17 – Victorian Tea (tickets go on sale in October)

TBA – Christmas Parade and lighting ceremony

Dec. 3 – Breakfast with Santa

Dec. 9 – Christmas caroling at the Museum

Councilmen Jim Luster, Nick Bland and Cory Gayman were present as were Mayor Nathan Murrell, City Manager Bruce Rogers and City Clerk Kandi Baldwin.

R.J. Kinnett was present. Kinnett is a member of the El Dorado Springs R-2 School Board, but said he was not representing the school board.

He said the school was improving the bathrooms at the football stadium. He said that the school didn’t have the budget for the code requirements. Rogers said that he had not seen the plans but that the city can make exceptions.

The council approved a lot split for Guffey Properties, LLC. That is the property where the Dollar Tree and Family is now. the split involves the west side of the property.

Rogers said that the city is under their last boil order and they should know the results no later than Thursday morning. The latest boil order was a precautionary measure and the final step in approving the city’s water.

Rogers said that the city had issued two warrants for cleaning up property and three for nuisance vehicles.

He also said that there were 30 teams signed up for the basketball tournament Feb. 18 – 20.

Cory Gayman commended the city workers for getting El Dorado Springs cleaned up after last week.