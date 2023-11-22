The El Dorado Springs City Council voted to allow the Chamber of Commerce to use utility credits for the winners of the annual Holiday Home Lighting contest. The amounts are $150 for the Grand Prize, $75 for the first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place for a total of $300 in utility credits. Those on city utilities who wish to enter must contact the Chamber of Commerce at 417/876-4154 or email director@Eldoradospringschamber.com by Dec 13. Judging will be on Friday and Saturday, Dec 15 and 16.

All council members were present: Logan Friar, Allen Hicks, Gabby Kinnett, Mayor Nathan Murrell and Julie Savinske. City Manager Bruce Rogers was present as well a City Clerk Kandi Rotert.

The council voted on the first and second reading to pass Bill 23-09, Ordnance No. 1955, to change the zoning classification or district of certain land located in the city under the authority granted by the zoning ordinance of the City of El Dorado Springs. The address in 407 N. Grand changing it from R-1to R-2.

Rogers said that the grant had been submitted on the pool project. He also said that bulky trash pick-up would begin the week of Nov. 27. Trash will be picked up on consumers regular trash day.

The city has a list of items that are not allowed in sanitary landfills. If in doubt contact the city.