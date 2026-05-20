I rate my be a harsh term, but the people that filled the room at the Monday, May 18 , at the El Dorado Springs City Council meeting were angry and flustered with feelings bordering on the edge of hopelessness – all because of raw sewage backing up into their homes.

Many had reported the problem to the city in some cases repeatedly and stated that nothing had been done.

Emily Shinn made a presentation stating that the system was overwhelmed and under maintained. She said it was a health issue. She mentioned the amount of money it took to clean up the damage regardless of the what insurance might pay.

In general attendees agreed that it was necessary to hold a public hearing.

Mayor Allen Hicks agreed that there should be a public hearing.

All council members were present: Peggy Carter, Ryan Snow, Mayor Hicks, Gabby Kinnett and Kim Neal. Kinnett was re-appointed as a member of the City of El Dorado Springs Park and Recreation Advisory Board: Ryan Snow was appointed as a member of the City of El Dorado Springs Picnic Committee and Kim Neal was appointed as a member of the City of El Dorado Springs planning and Zoning Advisory Board.

Representatives from Westport Construction said that the pool would probably open the 3rd or 4th week in July.

People involved with Elevate made a request that the city alllow them to use the community building showers for two hours two times a week..After discussion the council voted to allow Elevate to use the showers. Hicks, Snow and Neal voted in favor – Carter and Kinnett voted against.