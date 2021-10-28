At the Monday, Oct. 25, meeting of the El Dorado Springs City Council, Roger and Janet Chadwick spoke about the city’s water during the public forum. They said they didn’t know anything about the boil water order. City Manager Bruce Rogers said that the message was sent on the city’s text caster service which is free to the public. The also said that the water smelled worse than usual. Rogers explained that the water contains a large number of minerals that explains the order. He also said that the boil water order came from DNR. The water had a routine test on Oct. 12. When it tested positive another sample was taken on Oct. 15 and the boil water order issued. DNR said that the recent rains might have had an impact on the water’s condition. City Manager Rogers said the city water system has gone through chlorine shock is now being flushed. He said until now there has never been a boil water order since he has been city manager. He’s had that position over 30 years.

All the councilmen were present: Brett Entrikin, Jim Luster, Nick Bland, Mayor Nathan Murrell and Cory Gayman. City Clerk Kandi Baldwin was also present along with Rogers.

The council then heard budget requests from the fire depart, the police department, the recreation department, the electric department and the street department. The budget session will continue at the next meeting.

During his city manager’s report Rogers said that the municipal codes are on the city’s website.