From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Over the past several months, community conversations have intensified surrounding the Cedar County Clerk’s Office, tensions between elected officials, and financial concerns tied to a previously discussed overpayment error. Following a recent public forum, additional controversy emerged after a newly filed federal lawsuit involving Cedar County Clerk Chrislynn Price became public. Some community members expressed frustration at the El Dorado Springs Sun and on social media about what they described as short notice for the forum, with some residents questioning whether the limited advance notice broadened public participation. A recent forum was held at the Circle S Meeting Room in El Dorado Springs, where more than 30 citizens gathered to speak directly with the Cedar County Commissioners. Cedar County Presiding Commissioner Kenneth Thornton, Southern Commissioner Ted Anderson, and Northern Commissioner Ron Alumbaugh welcomed public input concerning county issues. The forum was moderated by El Dorado Springs City Councilman Ryan Snow, while Pastor Joe Trussel of the Church of God opened the meeting with a message on respectful order and a prayer for unity and insight for Cedar County. Topics discussed included road maintenance, concerns about proposed data centers, planning and zoning questions, ordinances, and repayment methods and timelines related to the county’s previously discussed overpayment error. While much of the meeting remained orderly, a few residents voiced frustration over unresolved issues. Cedar County residents Dennis Floyd and Bryon Hamilton both spoke critically during the public discussion, expressing disappointment over concerns they say still remain unanswered. Floyd asked what he had done wrong after stating he had tried texting and calling numerous times, with no response or anyone getting back to him. Floyd then told Northern commissioner Alumbaugh that he should be ashamed of himself. Though the meeting remained moderated and largely respectful, many community members continue to describe noticeable tension between the Cedar County Commission and the sitting County Clerk. “You can feel it,” said one resident who requested anonymity. “There’s clearly strain there.” Some community members have also expressed support for Clerk Chrislynn Price, telling the Sun they believe she has worked to improve transparency and modernize the office, though she has not always received the credit they feel she deserves.

Though public perception is intense, it didn’t help after news broke last week involving a federal lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri. According to reporting by journalist Jeremiah Cook, former county employee Charis Sorensen filed suit against Cedar County and Cedar County Clerk Chrislynn Price. The lawsuit alleges that Sorensen was terminated after posting on Facebook, encouraging citizens to run for local office. Court documents reportedly state the post was made while Sorensen was off duty and using a personal social media account. The complaint alleges Price instructed Sorensen to remove the post, which Sorensen claims she did before replacing it with an official notice issued by the Missouri Secretary of State. The lawsuit seeks damages, including alleged lost wages, emotional distress, reputational harm, and punitive damages against Price. Sorensen is also seeking reinstatement or compensation, along with requested policy changes to prevent future alleged constitutional violations. At this time, the allegations remain court filings, and no judgment has been issued. Following public discussion surrounding the lawsuit, Clerk Chrislynn Price addressed the matter in a Facebook post over the weekend. “For those of you who don’t know, I am still fairly NEW to the position of county clerk as it hasn’t even been 1 year with me as County Clerk yet,” Price wrote. She continued by stating she has “made changes for the better” and is continuing efforts toward “transparency and honesty that the citizens deserve.” Price also addressed public criticism surrounding the lawsuit. “Yes, I know things have been released surrounding myself and the County, please remember there’s always 2 sides,” the post stated. “We claim to be Christian and follow Christ yet can be so quick to judge, even though we don’t have all of the information.” For many residents, the ongoing disputes have created fatigue and division within the community. With controversy surrounding the County Clerk’s office, ongoing public disagreements, concerns about county finances, and now federal litigation, many citizens hope county leadership can move toward stability and transparency.

As Cedar County moves forward, many residents say they hope to see renewed trust, stability, and unity within county leadership.