Most of the items and discussion at the Thursday, Aug. 13, school board meeting was on plans to educate the students in spite of Covid 19.

Superitendent Heath Oates told the Sun, “Our No. 1 goal is to educate the students.”

The entire administrative staff was present and wore masks. The school board members did not, but observed social distancing. Present were Chad Whitesell, Benny Brower, Mark Burley, Craig Carpenter, RJ Kinnett, Nathan Murry and Josh Floyd – presiding. Also at the front table were Superintendent Heath Oates and Board Secretary Tonia Molz.

Under old business, the staff, like a well oiled machine, talked about all aspects of carrying on school. A few families have already opted for home schooling. The superintendent said those students will be monitored and will be put back in school if they are not keeping up. He said, “When they get on that ship, they need to stay on that ship.”

New teachers were introduced at the beginning of the meeting: Elementary – Brittany Summer, Jason Bryant and Sara McClintick and Shelby Loane: Middle School – Calem Simrell; High School – Alyson Schmidt and Todd Mowery.

Supt. Oates reported the sewer project has been completed and ran over a little on cost due to some reconstruction He said he is “very pleased with their work.”

Brent Hillsman gave a report on the Technology Plan. He said he is checking out a Chromebook to every Middle School and High School student. He will have one available to all Elementary students if needed for them to take home and bri ̃g back daily.

The staff reviewed the FY 21 Strategic Plan for Covid 19: the cost of virtual schooling, county funds and ESSER funds.

Elementary Covid plans: Not eating breakfast in the cafeteria except Kindergarten.

Staff will check on health of kids as they arrive.

Middle School and High School – grab and go breakfast and go to 1st hour classroom, Reduce the number eating lunch in the cafeteria spreading out as much as possible in classroom.

Middle School Principal Brad Steward said current enrollment in Middle School is 320,”Which is a lot.”

Visually screen students on arrival.

Protocols for sports/activities reviewed by Activities Director Jeeremy Barer, instructional plan by Assistant Superintendent Dr. Thresesa Christian and Special Education plans by Cary Chambers. Athletic Director Barger said that fans will be encouraged a bring folding chairs to home games and sit in the south end zone for social distancing.

The board approved the communication agreement with Cedar County Memorial Hospital and the Health Department.

Dr.Christian told the board, “Every teacher has been trained.” She mentioned that 14 teachers volunteered to help develop the Covid 19 plan.

The board adopted the district policy manual, employee handbook and the Elementary, Middle School and High School handbooks.

The board set the tuition rate at $10,177.54 for FY 21.

The board declared trusses as surplus property.

The board set the tax levy hearing to begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, in the High School Library.

Supt. Oates said, “We are going to encourage kids not to take the bus this year because that is an enclosed space.”