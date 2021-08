Cedar County Memorial Hospital will administer the Moderna two-dose and Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccines free of charge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 5, at the hospital.

At this time, the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved only for the 18 year and older population.

To make an appointment or for more information, please call 417/876-2511 and ask for the COVID-19 vaccine extension.